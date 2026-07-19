Stockbridge City Council strips Mayor Jayden Williams of key administrative powers during investigation: "I believe in accountability"

The Stockbridge City Council voted unanimously Friday night to temporarily strip Mayor Jayden Williams of several administrative privileges while an independent investigation into his conduct continues, marking one of the most significant actions taken against a sitting mayor in the city's recent history.

During a special called meeting that lasted more than three hours, council members emerged from executive session and approved a resolution placing a series of restrictions on Williams while investigators review allegations previously presented to the city manager, finance department and city attorney.

The resolution passed 5-0.

An announcement posted Friday by the City of Stockbridge on its official Facebook page announced William's suspension. City leaders said the measures are intended to "protect City operations, safeguard public resources, and ensure the continued, orderly administration of municipal government" while the investigation proceeds.

Stockbridge City Council has suspended Mayor Jayden Williams' privileges amid ongoing investigation, but emphais this Is not a finding of wrongdoing. CBS News Atlanta

What the council approved

Under the resolution, Williams will temporarily lose access to:

City-issued purchasing cards and fuel cards.

City-owned vehicles.

Non-public city facilities unless authorized.

Direct communication with city employees outside the city manager's office.

City-issued keys, access cards and other city property, which must be returned by noon Monday.

The resolution also requires reimbursements and travel-related purchases involving the mayor to receive approval through the city manager while the restrictions remain in place.

Council members additionally voted to authorize the city attorney to retain an independent investigator to examine what Mayor Pro Tem Elton Alexander described during the meeting as "considerable evidence" referenced in the resolution.

"I believe in accountability," one council member said before voting in favor of the measure. The resolution was then approved unanimously.

Measures are administrative, not disciplinary, city leaders say

In its public statement, the city emphasized the council's action should not be interpreted as a determination that Williams committed misconduct.

"It is important to emphasize that these actions do not constitute a finding of misconduct or wrongdoing," the city said.

Officials said the restrictions are administrative in nature and designed solely to preserve the integrity of city operations during the investigation. The statement also notes Williams retains all constitutional, statutory and charter rights afforded under Georgia law.

According to the city, the investigation began after information was presented to the city manager, finance department and city attorney. Officials said the allegations remain preliminary and that an independent investigator will determine whether any actions under review complied with city policy, the Stockbridge Charter and applicable law.

The city said it will not discuss the specific allegations while the investigation is ongoing, citing the need to preserve the integrity of the process.

CBS News Atlanta has reached out to Mayor Jayden Williams for comment and will update this story if a response is received.