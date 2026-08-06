Stockbridge council to publicly present evidence from investigation into Mayor Jayden Williams

The Stockbridge City Council said Wednesday that it will hold a public hearing Saturday, Aug. 15, to present evidence from an independent investigation into allegations against Mayor Jayden Williams.

"All of the evidence will be released to the public so that the public has complete transparency in what is coming forward," Stockbridge Councilman Elton Alexander said.

The hearing comes after the City Council accused Williams of misusing city money and sexual misconduct. Williams has denied any wrongdoing. He filed a lawsuit against the City Council, city manager and city attorney, saying they did not have the authority to strip him of his administrative powers.

CBS News Atlanta approached Williams after Wednesday's meeting, but he declined to comment.

"I hope that we get transparency. I also hope that the allegations are either founded or not founded, and we can move on from this as a city," Stockbridge resident Marion Calhoun said. "Right now, with all this media coverage and everything that's going on, it's taking a lot away from our city."

CBS News Atlanta also contacted well-known civil rights attorney Gerald Griggs, whom Williams previously said he had hired to represent him. Griggs said Wednesday that he would not attend the council meeting.

Shortly afterward, CBS News Atlanta received a statement from Carter Media Group, which is closely associated with Griggs.

"Carter Media Group has concluded its role as communications counsel and is no longer representing Mayor Williams or matters related to this case. For all future media inquiries or requests for comment regarding this matter, please contact attorney Robert Kenner Jr.," Carter Media Group's Dontaye Carter said.

Williams was 22 when he was elected, becoming the youngest mayor in Stockbridge history.