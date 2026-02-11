Newly elected Black lawmakers making local history in Georgia cities

A record 67 Black lawmakers are serving in Congress. Here in Georgia, new faces are making local history.

Kimberly Haase is the newly elected alderwoman in Acworth, Georgia. She is the first African American woman elected to the role in the city's history.

Standing outside the historic Roberts School, Haase emphasized her excitement for being elected to serve. She said it's important, and so is the preservation of local Black history.

"Roberts School has been here since 1969. That's when it was desegregated," she said during a walking tour with CBS News Atlanta. "It used to be where all the children in the community would go to get their education."

Kimberly Haase is the first African American alderwoman in Acworth's history. CBS News Atlanta

She also pointed to recent efforts to honor longtime residents.

"Last month, we did a ribbon cutting for Rena Hinton," Haase said. "She was a longtime African American woman who lived here all of her life, and we named this theater after her."

Haase said the current political moment goes beyond individual wins.

"This moment signifies a commitment to building systems that outlast any one election cycle," she said. "It means creating policies that are durable, transparent, and community-driven."

Looking ahead, she said the focus must remain on protecting progress.

"It means ensuring that the progress we make today cannot be undone tomorrow," Haase said. "And it means honoring the legacy of those who came before us by protecting the political power they fought to establish."

Elsewhere in metro Atlanta, Stockbridge Mayor Jayden Williams said community engagement continues to drive change.

"The election of Richmond D. Hill, the first Black mayor in Georgia, and my election both show that change only comes when the community comes out to make a difference," Williams said. Hill was elected as mayor of Greenville, Georgia, in 1973.

Stockbridge Mayor Jayden Williams said community engagement continues to drive change. CBS News Atlanta

Williams said he believes collaboration remains key.

"It shows that our community is evolving, but our community is also bridging gaps with every single community," he said.

Williams echoed that message during the swearing-in of Connie Alsobrook, the first Black woman to be elected mayor of Conyers.

"I will truly perform to the best of my ability the duties of mayor," Alsobrook said.

Williams offered an opportunity to work together when he spoke at the ceremony.

"On behalf of the 36,000 residents in the city of Stockbridge, your sister city, if there is anything that we can do to collaborate, support, or sponsor on you all's end, we look forward to working with you," he said.

The newly elected leaders say their goal now is to ensure the local voices that put them into office help shape decisions, not just during elections, but every day.