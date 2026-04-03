Stockbridge to rename Lee Street for Martin Luther King Jr., despite residents concerns

The Stockbridge City Council voted to rename Lee Street to honor Martin Luther King Jr., a move leaders said reflects the city's connection to the King family.

"I don't believe that the name needs to be changed…" said Joyce Andrews, a Stockbridge resident.

Andrews said Lee Street is tied to her family's history. She said three Lee brothers built homes along the street in the early 1900s, and one of those homes still stands today at 108 South Lee Street.

She said the debate over the name has also been shaped by a misunderstanding.

"Robert E Lee has never had anything to do with the naming of Lee Street in Stockbridge Georgia," Andrews said.

A local historian also said the street's name is tied to Stockbridge history, not the Confederate general.

Lee Street was named after longtime Stockbridge mayor R. E. Lee, who helped bring paved roads and electricity to the city, said Gene Morris, a Henry County historian.

City leaders said the name change is about honoring Martin Luther King Jr. and his family's ties to the area. His father, Martin Luther King Sr., was born and raised in Stockbridge.

The city has already recognized that legacy with the Martin Luther King Sr. Heritage Trail.

Some people in the community support the change.

"Street renaming is nothing unique… there have been an uncountable number of streets renamed in this country… and as we continue to celebrate great Americans… the Martin Luther King family is no exception…" said Charles Marshall, a Henry County resident.

Mayor Jayden Williams said there is no documentation tying Lee Street to Confederate General Robert E. Lee.

"Unfortunately, there's no data or any documents to prove that…" Williams said.

Instead, the mayor said records suggest the name may be connected to a local family in Stockbridge.

Mayor Williams also acknowledged concerns about how the decision was communicated.

"Somehow it did not get out to the residents…" Williams said.

The mayor said he and the council made sure the residents were notified.

City code outlines a process for renaming streets, including review by a city official before final approval by council.

Despite the controversy, the name change is moving forward. The mayor said the city has already begun the process of creating new signs reflecting the updated street name.