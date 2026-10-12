State Farm Arena scheduling conflicts complicate Atlanta Dream's WNBA Finals plans

The Atlanta Dream are headed to the WNBA Finals, but where they will play their home games remains a mystery.

CBS News Atlanta asked Dream VP of communications Traci Messier over the weekend about home games proposed for Oct. 22 at 8 p.m. and Oct. 24 at 3:30 p.m., with a potential Game 6 on Oct. 29 at 8 p.m., and was told there weren't any updates.

According to CBS Sports, the Dream and the WNBA have not made a final decision on the venue for Atlanta's home games against the Golden State Valkyries.

Dream president and chief operating officer Morgan Shaw Parker said last week that the team was "finalizing details on their home venue and where we will be playing," CBS Sports reported.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 07: The Atlanta Dream celebrate after winning game two of the semifinals of the WNBA playoffs against the New York Liberty at State Farm Arena on October 07, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. Jonathan Bachman / Getty Images

State Farm Arena hosted five Dream regular-season games and their first three playoff home games. But CBS Sports reported that the arena has scheduling conflicts on all three Atlanta Finals dates:

WNBA Finals game Date Scheduled State Farm Arena event Game 3 Oct. 22 Sombr concert Game 4 Oct. 24 Hawks vs. Rockets — Hawks' home opener Game 6, if necessary Oct. 29 Hawks vs. Cavaliers

The Dream typically play at Gateway Center Arena in College Park, which holds 3,500 people and is the WNBA's smallest arena, according to CBS Sports.

CBS Sports reported that Gas South Arena in Duluth, which holds just over 13,000 people, could be an option for Games 3 and 4.

Atlanta reached its first WNBA Finals since 2013 by sweeping the New York Liberty in the semifinals.

CBS Sports contributed to this report.