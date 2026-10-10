Atlanta Dream sweep New York Liberty to reach first WNBA Finals since 2013

The Atlanta Dream are headed to the WNBA Finals for the first time in 13 years after holding off the New York Liberty 85-83 in Brooklyn on Friday.

Angel Reese scored 22 points and grabbed nine rebounds, while Rhyne Howard added 21 points as Atlanta completed a three-game semifinal sweep of the eighth-seeded Liberty.

"We're definitely happy about where we are right now, but we're not satisfied," Reese said afterward.

Jordin Canada finished with 19 points and 11 assists without committing a turnover. DeWanna Bonner added 13 points and 13 rebounds, and Isobel Borlase scored 10 off the bench on 5-for-6 shooting.

The Dream again played without Allisha Gray, who has been out with a finger injury sustained in Game 1.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 09: The Atlanta Dream celebrate after defeating the New York Liberty in game three of the SemiFinals of the WNBA Playoffs at Barclays Center on October 09, 2026 in New York City. Ishika Samant / Getty Images

Atlanta led 25-18 after the first quarter and 44-39 at halftime. New York outscored the Dream 29-22 in the third to take a 68-66 lead into the final period, but Atlanta answered by outscoring the Liberty 19-15 in the fourth.

"We just feel great that we were able to make the last couple plays, and that we get to be moving on to the finals," Dream coach Karl Smesko said. "We're really excited about it."

The Dream made 22 of 24 free throws. Canada went 8-for-8, Reese made all six of her attempts, and Bonner finished 5-for-5.

Breanna Stewart and Jonquel Jones scored 26 points apiece for New York. Jones also collected 14 rebounds, while Sabrina Ionescu added 12 points.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 09: Jordin Canada #3 of the Atlanta Dream shoots a layup during the first quarter of game three of the SemiFinals of the WNBA Playoffs against Marine Fauthoux #4 of the New York Liberty at Barclays Center on October 09, 2026 in New York City. Ishika Samant / Getty Images

Reese praised Naz Hillmon's defense and unselfishness. Hillmon went scoreless but contributed four rebounds, three assists and a steal.

"She played great defense as best as she could on Stewie," Reese said. "That last possession, how she was able to just be able to guard her straight up. I'm just really happy for her."

Smesko said Atlanta would use the break before the Finals to prepare for its next opponent.

"We're glad we took care of it today," he said. "Our team is full of competitors too. … It's people that will do anything to win."