Starbucks closing Atlanta and other regional offices, laying off 300 corporate workers

Starbucks says it is shutting down its Atlanta office as part of a series of layoffs and closures, as the coffee company undergoes a strategic shift.

On Friday, the Seattle-based company said it would be closing underused offices in Atlanta, Dallas, Chicago, and other cities, and laying off 300 corporate employees.

No coffeehouse employees are affected, the company said. The cuts will impact employees in support functions like marketing, human resources, and supply chain management. No international employees are affected for now, but Starbucks said it is also reviewing its corporate structure outside the U.S.

A Starbucks spokesperson said the Atlanta closure was part of a move "streamlining our real estate footprint, including consolidating U.S. regional support office space."

Starbucks expects the moves to result in $400 million in restructuring charges, including $120 million in employee separation benefits.

The closures come as Starbucks has been trying to reduce costs and complexity under Chairman and CEO Brian Niccol, who joined the company in 2024. Last year, the company laid off 2,000 corporate employees and closed hundreds of stores in the U.S., Canada, and Europe.

"We are taking further action under the Back to Starbucks strategy, building on our strong business momentum and working to return the company to durable, profitable growth," a company spokesperson said.

Last month, the company announced that it would be opening a corporate office in Nashville, Tennessee, a move that will employ up to 2,000 people within five years.

The efforts appear to be paying off. In the January-March period, Starbucks said its U.S. same-store sales, or sales at locations open at least a year, jumped 7%. Niccol called the quarter "the turn in our turnaround."

"Our focus now is on sustaining our momentum and making our results repeatable and durable, all while delivering a healthy cost structure that supports profitable growth," Niccol said during a conference call with investors. "It's how we turn progress into consistent results."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.