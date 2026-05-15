Spelman College celebrating graduation with historic number of valedictorians

Spelman College has seven valedictorians for the first time in the school's history.

This group is part of a historic class at the all-women's historically Black college.

All seven students are graduating with a perfect GPA. They all have big dreams. Some hope to become doctors, some lawyers.

"When I think of something that we say at Spelman, which is to be educated, we are that," said Cori'Anna White, one of seven valedictorians.

"Being able to embrace this moment with six fellow valedictorians. It is an experience that I can't compare to anything else," she said.

All seven entered Spelman together in the fall of 2022 and are all finishing up with 4.0 grade point averages.

"For me, I knew that it was staying up late to study, sometimes only getting two hours of sleep," White said.

Alyssa Richardson has been aiming for this achievement since high school.

"It's such a full circle moment. In high school, I graduated the top of my class. So to be here doing the same alongside my Spelman sisters is honestly just so amazing," Richardson said.

All seven entered Spelman together in the fall of 2022 and are all finishing up with 4.0 grade point averages. CBS News Atlanta

This isn't the first time Spelman has had more than one valedictorian. Last year, the university had four valedictorians, and in 2022, it had five valedictorians.

Both White and Richardson have big goals after graduation.

"In the fall of 2026, I'll be matriculating to Columbia Law School. I definitely do see myself being an attorney," White said.

"After graduation, I'll be attending the University of Penn for medical school on a full-ride scholarship, and I'm going to be training to become a physician," Richardson said.

All seven valedictorians say they are excited to walk across the stage this Sunday at Spelman's commencement ceremony.

They say the last four years at the Atlanta university have truly been a sisterhood.