Spalding County deputy charged with family violence and child cruelty, sheriff says

A Spalding County deputy is in custody facing charges of family violence and cruelty to children.

The Spalding County Sheriff's Office said it began an internal investigation into Deputy Philip Ramsammy on Wednesday after learning of allegations against the deputy. Later that same day, they also started a criminal investigation.

On Thursday afternoon, authorities charged Ramsammy with aggravated assault under the Georgia Family Violence Act, second-degree cruelty to children, and violation of his oath of office. Officials say additional charges may be added as part of the investigation.

Investigators have not shared any details about the incident that led to the charges being filed.

"I tell every Deputy I hire that on occassion that are only certain ways to say things to get your point across. I follow that with the fact that the badge they wear covers about six square inches on their chest and none of their ass," Sheriff Darrell Dix said in a statement. "Don't break the law or do dumb stuff and think your badge is going to get you out of it. I hope Ramsammy is reflecting on those words as he sits in the jail without bond."

Ramsammy remains in the Spalding County Jail after he was denied bond during a court appearance on Friday.

The deputy had been with the agency for more than 9 years.