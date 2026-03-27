"Space Explorers: The Infinite" brings immersive interstellar experience to Atlanta

A new immersive experience in Atlanta is giving people the chance to step inside the International Space Station without ever leaving Earth.

"Space Explorers: The Infinite," now open at Pullman Yards, uses virtual reality and real footage filmed in space to bring visitors closer than ever to life in orbit.

The experience allows guests to move through a life-size replica of the space station, explore daily routines and even take part in a virtual spacewalk.

Rory Seydel, with Space Explorers: The Infinite, said the goal is to make space accessible to everyone.

"This is a 45-minute, completely immersive experience; it's really the closest thing you can get to going to space," Seydel said.

The exhibit features more than 250 hours of footage captured aboard the International Space Station, offering what Seydel describes as "beautiful, breathtaking views of planet Earth."

For former NASA astronaut Shane Kimbrough, the experience feels strikingly familiar.

"It's real footage from our missions… the spacewalk, just the daily living… is really well done," Kimbrough said.

Kimbrough said the most powerful moment for visitors will likely be seeing Earth from space, something astronauts often describe as life-changing.

"The wowing factor always is looking at planet Earth from the space station, you're going to see exactly what we see… of our beautiful planet Earth," he said.

He added that the experience brings back memories from his own time in orbit.

"It kind of takes me back to some great memories that I had off the planet, it allows everybody to come experience what we got to do in space here on Earth," Kimbrough said.

The exhibit comes as interest in space exploration continues to grow, with NASA preparing for its next Artemis mission. Organizers say they hope the experience not only entertains but also inspires visitors to see Earth — and their place on it — in a new way.

"Space Explorers: The Infinite" is now open at Pullman Yards and will remain in Atlanta for the next few months.

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