Southwest Atlanta mother starts grocery buddy program as SNAP lapse looms

Across the metro Atlanta area, everyday people are getting creative to help families facing hunger as a SNAP lapse is expected to hit tomorrow.

To help struggling families, Southwest Atlanta mother Maggie Perkins is launching the "Grocery Buddy Program," which will provide groceries for struggling families affected by the SNAP lapse during the government shutdown.

"Food banks are doing an amazing job. But they have a massive gap that they're going to need to fill with the SNAP benefits [gone]. It's just not viable. And so I think that, you know, everyone should continue supporting the food banks and the people on the ground who are doing that work," Perkins said.

On Friday, while she trick-or-treats with her daughter, Perkins plans to leave groceries outside her family's Westview home.

Her other neighbors are doing their part to support the program's success.

"...there was about 15 to 30 people that showed interest or support around it."

She says she and her neighbors are talking to local churches about partnering with families in need, and she hopes this idea will inspire even more neighborhoods in metro Atlanta to launch their own grocery buddy efforts.

On Thursday, Atlanta mayor Andre Dickens announced a rent and water bill moratorium and the Atlanta Community Food Bank announced it would activate over $5 million dollars in crisis funding. Community members can help by donating at www.acfb.org/shutdown.

Food assistance resources in Atlanta

Here are some resources in Atlanta if you or someone you know is experiencing issues with food assistance: