Shutdown standoff: Why experts say the Trump administration is sitting on SNAP funds

Speaker Johnson defends SNAP limits — experts call it "flat-out false"

GOP Speaker of the House Mike Johnson of Louisiana speaks to press at the Capitol on Tuesday Oct. 28, 2025. Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post via Getty Images

As the federal government's shutdown continues, Speaker Mike Johnson is defending the Trump administration's refusal to release emergency food-assistance funds, claiming that doing so is not "legally available."

But Bobby Kogan, Senior Director of Federal Budget Policy at the Center for American Progress, calls that argument "completely false."

"The SNAP contingency fund can only be used on SNAP," Kogan said. "It cannot be used anywhere else. That's what it's for. Saying otherwise is just a false statement from the Speaker of the House."

Kogan says the administration currently holds about $5.5 billion in the SNAP contingency fund, which covers just over half of November's benefits. The administration also has the legal authority to transfer additional funds, as previous administrations have done during temporary shutdowns.

One federal budget economist with the Manhattan Institute told CBS Atlanta that while she doesn't have strong opinions on the specifics of SNAP, she agrees with other experts that the USDA should use the program's contingency fund to keep benefits flowing.

She added that Congress should reopen the government as soon as possible, though she placed the blame for the shutdown on Democrats.

A legal obligation, not a choice

Millions slated to miss out on SNAP benefits come Saturday CBS News New York

SNAP is an entitlement program, meaning the federal government is legally required to distribute benefits regardless of a funding lapse.

"If you're entitled to SNAP and don't get it, you can sue the government — and you'll win," Kogan said. "There's no argument that the program lacks money. The administration is simply refusing to spend it."

According to Kogan, the White House's own legal guidance, issued on September 30, explicitly stated that contingency funds could be used for benefits — a statement that was quietly deleted from the USDA website on October 23.

"They're contradicting their own internal guidance from less than a month ago," he said. "If SNAP benefits don't go out November 1, it's only because the Trump administration is illegally refusing to administer them."

How SNAP contingency funding works

Under standard budget law, agencies can draw from contingency reserves to sustain operations when Congress hasn't passed appropriations.

During past shutdowns — such as the 2018–2019 Trump-era closure — benefits continued uninterrupted, often thanks to 30-day grace periods or special funding transfers.

This time, though, the USDA may need to directly tap into SNAP's contingency account and, if necessary, move funds from other eligible accounts to keep the program whole.

"Under no scenario should there be no SNAP benefits going out," Kogan said. "The White House has the legal authority, just as it did with WIC, to make those transfers and pay out benefits."

The stakes: 42 million Americans, 1 million in Georgia

SNAP benefits will not be available to Georgians in November due to shutdown, officials warn (Source: USDA Food & Administration Service)

A lapse in SNAP payments would hit millions of low-income households — including more than one million Georgians — who rely on the program to buy groceries.

"SNAP is meager — about two dollars per person, per meal — but it's a lifeline," Kogan said. "Without it, families would go hungry. We'd see missed meals and food insecurity spike."

Kogan argues that the administration's decision amounts to "self-inflicted harm," noting that no previous government has withheld SNAP benefits during a shutdown.

Politics over people?

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the press during an announcement in the Oval Office of the White House on Tuesday, September 2, 2025. Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Critics say the funding standoff is less about fiscal prudence and more about political leverage.

"You can't withhold benefits just to gain power in a negotiation," Kogan said. "That's like refusing to send Social Security checks to pressure Congress. It's illegitimate and cruel."

The Center for American Progress and other policy groups have urged the administration to meet with congressional Democrats and reopen negotiations — talks Kogan says have yet to occur.

"There hasn't been a single meeting to reopen the government," he said. "Instead, the administration is increasing harm on American citizens to get what it wants politically."

Human impact at the center

Behind the legal and political battles are families already living paycheck to paycheck.

"One in eight Americans rely on nutrition assistance," Kogan said. "More than ten million are children. We're talking about people who just want enough food, a place to sleep, and basic health care — the most fundamental responsibilities of government."

As the shutdown continues, anti-hunger advocates warn that even the threat of missed payments is sowing confusion and panic at food banks nationwide.

"This shouldn't be a fight," Kogan said. "The law is clear, the money is there, and the administration needs to pay SNAP benefits — now."

Key numbers

$5.5 billion currently available in SNAP's contingency fund



currently in SNAP's contingency fund 42 million Americans receive monthly food assistance



Americans receive monthly food assistance 1 million+ Georgia residents rely on SNAP

Average benefit: $2 per person, per meal

