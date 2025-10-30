Atlanta mayor prepares emergency response as possible SNAP funding lapse looms

Mayor Andre Dickens is set to announce a new emergency effort Thursday to help Atlanta residents who may soon face food insecurity if federal food benefits are disrupted.

The mayor will be joined by Atlanta Community Food Bank President and CEO Kyle Wade, Goodr founder and CEO Jasmine Crowe-Houston, and Atlanta Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Bryan Johnson for the announcement at noon at the Atlanta Community Food Center on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

City officials say the initiative aims to assist residents who rely on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), which provides vital food support to thousands of Atlantans, including seniors, individuals with disabilities, children, and working families.

The announcement comes as concerns grow over a potential lapse in federal SNAP funding that could leave many without access to essential food assistance. Dickens and community leaders are expected to outline how Atlanta plans to respond if federal aid is interrupted on Nov. 1.