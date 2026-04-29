South Georgia wildfires scorch over 55,000 acres as crews race to contain hot spots and protect homes

Firefighters in South Georgia say they're making progress, but both major wildfires remain active and far from contained.

Pineland Road and Highway 82 fires remain active

According to a Wednesday morning update from the Georgia Forestry Commission, the Pineland Road Fire has now burned 32,569 acres and is 23% contained, while the Highway 82 Fire has reached 22,601 acres and is 32% contained. Officials say crews are continuing to strengthen containment lines and push forward where conditions allow.

Even as those large fires burn, crews are still responding to new ones. The agency said it handled eight additional wildfires Tuesday, burning a total of 2.8 acres statewide, not including the two major fires.

The Highway 82 Fire, burning in Brantley County and impacting communities including Atkinson and Waynesville, remains a "dynamic, changing situation" due to ongoing drought and dry conditions. The entire state is under drought conditions, with that area facing what officials describe as an exceptional drought.

ATKINSON, GEORGIA - APRIL 24: A firefighter uses a hose to blast a hot spot from the Brantley Highway 82 Fire on April 24, 2026 in Atkinson, Georgia. The wildfire is one of many burning in the southeastern United States. Sean Rayford / Getty Images

"As firefighters continue to battle the South Georgia fires, I'm asking all Georgians to be careful and adhere to the burn bans," Gov. Kemp said in a statement Wednesday. "Even a small spark can start a new fire that forces us to take resources off the line at the Pineland Rd and Hwy 82 fires."

Crews focus on containment lines and protecting homes

Fire managers say crews are focusing heavily on reinforcing containment and targeting areas that could threaten homes or allow the fire to spread.

On the ground, crews are working to tear down berms along containment lines to expose heat, build additional and backup fire lines, and clear hazardous trees near roads, homes and infrastructure. Firefighters are also working to extinguish hot spots and continue "mop-up" operations, especially in areas with heavy vegetation.

Drones being operated by fire crews are being used to detect heat near structures and containment lines, helping crews identify areas that need attention.

Why some hot spots are not being extinguished

During the Wednesday morning briefing, Operations Section Chief Shane Hardy said, "Not every hot spot on a wildfire has to be put out. To put all the smoke out is to protect the structures around the fire perimeter and to contain the fire and prevent future escape potential."

Instead, crews are prioritizing areas where flames or heat could reignite and threaten homes or breach containment lines.

Firefighters are also expanding contingency plans, including widening roads and building additional fire breaks in case conditions worsen or the fire shifts.

Weather remains a concern. Officials say Wednesday is expected to be "the driest and most unstable day of the week," with gusty winds and low humidity likely to increase fire activity. That could lead to more visible smoke and flare-ups from hidden heat.

Despite some recent rain, officials continue to stress that conditions can change quickly and the fires are not under control.

Authorities are urging the public to stay away from fire zones, avoid flying drones near active fires, and use caution when driving through smoky areas with reduced visibility.

Road closures remain possible along highways near the fires, including Highway 82 and Highway 110, depending on conditions.

For those impacted, shelters and donation centers remain open, and officials say support services are ongoing.