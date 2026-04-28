Gov. Kemp surveys South Georgia wildfire damage, says crews still facing long fight despite rainfall

A little bit of rain is helping, but officials say the fight against the South Georgia wildfires is far from over.

State leaders gave an update Tuesday, outlining where things stand and what crews are up against as they continue working to contain multiple large fires burning across the region.

Gov. Brian Kemp said conditions have improved in recent days, but warned the situation remains serious.

"We're definitely not out of the woods, but feeling a lot better," Kemp said. "We've got to stay vigilant here."

Kemp said the recent rain has helped crews gain ground, but emphasized that Georgia is still dealing with severe drought conditions.

"A little bit of rain is going to help us, but it's not going to get us out of this situation," he said. "We're going to be dealing with this for quite a while."

Officials said the scope of the fires has been significant. Kemp noted that the Pineland Road fire rapidly expanded in a short period of time.

"This fire doubled in size in two days," he said.

Across the state, fire activity remains well above normal.

"Just in the last 30 days, we've had 767 fires in Georgia," Kemp said. "That's 85% more than we would normally have on a five-year average."

ATKINSON, GEORGIA - APRIL 24: A firefighter uses a hose to blast a hot spot from the Brantley Highway 82 Fire on April 24, 2026 in Atkinson, Georgia. The wildfire is one of many burning in the southeastern United States. Sean Rayford / Getty Images

South Georgia fire conditions and containment

Georgia Forestry Commission Director Johnny Sabo said the Pineland fire has burned more than 32,000 acres and is 23% contained.

He said the Highway 82 fire has burned more than 22,000 acres and is about one-third contained.

"Highway 82 fire… 22,600 acres and 32% contained," he said.

Sabo explained that containment does not mean a fire is fully out.

"That is a portion of the fire that… we feel good about, that we call it a monitor status," he said. "That doesn't mean it's completely out."

Wildfire resources and response

ATKINSON, GEORGIA - APRIL 24: A firefighter picks up snacks from the Salvation Army near the Brantley Highway 82 Fire on April 24, 2026 in Atkinson, Georgia. The wildfire is one of many burning in the southeastern United States. Sean Rayford / Getty Images

State and local agencies continue to deploy significant resources to fight the fires.

GEMA Director Josh Lamb said the state is actively coordinating support.

"We've currently received and coordinated responses to 95 resource requests from our local partners," Lamb said.

Those resources include personnel, equipment and support services for impacted communities and first responders.

The Georgia National Guard is also assisting in the response.

"We've flown about 150 hours in support of the fires and dropped about a half a million gallons of water," said Major General Dwayne Wilson.

Wilson said crews are beginning to shift from air operations to more ground-based support.

"We're starting to transition now to some more on the ground assets like tractors," he said.

Damage and ongoing risks

Kemp said dozens of homes have been destroyed as crews work to contain the fires.

"We've had 82 homes that have been lost," he said.

Despite the destruction, officials said preventing injuries remains a priority.

"These fires… are not worth losing one firefighter, one volunteer, one responder," Sabo said. "We cannot replace a life."

What South Georgia residents need to know

Officials are urging residents to remain alert and follow safety guidance, including the statewide burn ban.

"That means no burning… it means no burning at all," Lamb said.

They also warned against actions that could interfere with firefighting efforts.

"Do not fly drones near wildfires as they can ground firefighting aircraft," Lamb said.

Kemp encouraged residents to continue paying attention to local officials as conditions evolve.

"Stay in touch with and heed to what the local… EMAs are telling them," he said.

For now, officials say progress is being made, but the situation remains ongoing.

"We've had a good couple of days and things are better," Kemp said. "But we know we're going to have to deal with this situation for a while longer."