South Fulton residents to see higher sanitation bills starting this summer

Residents in the City of South Fulton will soon see a slight increase in their sanitation bills after city leaders approved a new solid waste fee.

City Council voted unanimously Tuesday night to raise the annual fee from $233.16 to $275, beginning with bills mailed in June 2026. That's about a $3.49 increase per month for the average household. Payments will be due by Aug. 1.

City officials say the increase is needed to keep trash and sanitation services running smoothly as costs continue to rise. Those costs include fuel, labor, equipment, disposal and meeting state regulations.

Leaders emphasized the city has not raised the fee in the past three years, but say the adjustment is now necessary to maintain reliable service.

The fee helps cover everyday services such as residential trash pickup, public health and sanitation operations, environmental programs and maintenance at facilities like the Merk Miles Citizens Convenience Center.

City officials described the increase as a "measured" step aimed at protecting essential services without putting too much strain on residents.

Sanitation bills will be sent by the Fulton County Tax Commissioner to homeowners. Residents with escrow accounts are encouraged to check with their mortgage providers about payments.

City leaders say they will continue to review costs to keep fees as stable as possible while maintaining service quality.