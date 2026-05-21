South Fulton renames 3 streets to honor leaders who shaped their community

The City of South Fulton is recognizing three leaders who've have spent decades pouring into the community.

During special ceremonies, city leaders unveiled honorary street signs for Dr. Jonathon C. Carter, Dr. Gregory Pollard, and State Senator Donzella James. Their names are now attached to local roads to celebrate years of leadership, mentorship, outreach, and advocacy throughout South Fulton.

Delano Road now carries the name Dr. Jonathon Carter Road. Officials say he deserves to be recognized for decades of ministry and community work through Siloam Church International.

Enon Road is now known as Dr. Gregory Pollard Road, honoring Pollard's 33 years leading Enon Church and his commitment to community outreach. He also serves as chief chaplain for the Fulton County Sheriff's Office.

Stonewall Tell Road is now known as Senator Donzella James Road.

James is often called the "Godmother of the City of South Fulton" because of the role she played in helping lead the legislation that created the city.

City officials say they hope renaming the streets will also inspire young people to dedicate themselves to leadership and service in the community.