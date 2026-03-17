South Fulton police investigating shooting that left 2 juveniles dead

Authorities in South Fulton are investigating a shooting near the 4200 block of Fortune Point that has left two juveniles dead. The incident occurred earlier today, prompting a swift response from law enforcement and emergency services.

According to police, both victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment earlier. Now, both teens are dead.

The identities and ages of the victims have not been released at this time.

Officers are actively searching for a suspect in connection with the shooting. Details about what led up to the incident remain unclear, and police have not provided further information on possible motives or the circumstances surrounding the case.

"This remains an active investigation, and additional information will be released as it becomes available," South Fulton Police said in a statement.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about the shooting to contact the South Fulton Police Department as they continue to gather evidence and interview witnesses.