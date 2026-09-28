Smyrna police identify Shanteria Mosley after body parts found in trunk; suspect faces malice murder charge

Smyrna police now believe Shanteria "KT" Mosley was killed during a two-hour window Wednesday morning, hours before officers found her remains and arrested an 18-year-old in the case.

Investigators believe Mosley was killed between 10 a.m. and noon on Sept. 23, according to an update released Sunday by the Smyrna Police Department.

Police said they did not receive any calls about screaming, unusual noises or suspicious activity in the area during that period. Detectives have canvassed the area several times and are asking anyone who saw or heard something to come forward.

The department said community members have already provided information about the case, but investigators remain open to additional leads.

The new timeline follows a major development Friday evening. Detectives searching a vehicle found garbage bags in its trunk, including one that had been pulled tightly around the outline of a body part, police said.

Officers did not open the bags and contacted the Cobb County Medical Examiner's Office. Medical examiner personnel later opened them and confirmed that they contained human body parts.

Police said they now believe the victim is Mosley, who was known as "KT" to friends and relatives.

Kingston Bradley, 18, was initially charged with concealing the death of another person. Smyrna police said he also faces a malice murder charge.

The investigation began Wednesday evening at Park Valley Apartments, located at 4590 Valley Parkway. Mosley's family contacted police after finding her phone and vehicle at the complex.

An officer first responded around 6:57 p.m., remained for about 30 minutes, knocked on doors and spoke with people before leaving. Police were called back around 8:16 p.m. after witnesses reported seeing Bradley carry a tote from an apartment.

Detectives are continuing to investigate Mosley's connection to Bradley and the circumstances that brought her to the apartment complex.

Anyone with information may contact lead detective N. Wachowiak at 678-631-5264. Police said tipsters may remain anonymous.