Smyrna police search for answers after woman's death: "A particularly gruesome crime"

Smyrna police are still working to identify a woman whose body was found at an apartment complex Wednesday night as detectives investigate how she knew the 18-year-old arrested in the case.

Officers found the woman's body after responding to Park Valley Apartments at 4590 Valley Parkway, according to the Smyrna Police Department. Police arrested Smyrna resident Kingston Bradley in connection with the investigation.

Lt. Meredith Holt, the department's public information officer, described Bradley as a person of interest as police investigate the death as a possible murder. She said detectives are continuing to interview witnesses to determine whether anyone else may have been involved.

Police have not announced a murder charge.

Investigators have served several search warrants and recovered a significant amount of potential evidence, Holt said during a Friday news conference. Detectives are also examining multiple possible crime scenes and following new leads.

The medical examiner has not formally identified the woman. Holt said people who believe they are related to her are expected to undergo DNA testing to confirm her identity.

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Police were first called to the apartment complex at 6:57 p.m. Wednesday after the woman's family reported that her phone and vehicle were there. Holt said an officer remained for about 30 minutes, knocked on doors and spoke with people before leaving.

Officers were called back at 8:16 p.m. Witnesses reported seeing Bradley carry a tote out of an apartment about 30 minutes after the officer left, Holt said. Police used the witnesses' information to connect Bradley to the apartment.

Bradley has not provided a statement to investigators, according to Holt. Detectives are still trying to determine how he and the woman knew each other and how she arrived at the apartment.

Police have used resources from other agencies, including specially trained dogs, while searching for evidence. Holt said investigators have not confirmed a connection to any other crimes.

"This is a shocking crime," Holt said. "I've been in law enforcement for 25 years, and I have been a part of multiple homicide cases. This is a particularly gruesome crime."

The investigation remains active. Police said they are continuing to search for evidence and expect to release additional information next week unless there is a significant development sooner.