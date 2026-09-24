Police charge Georgia teen after woman's body found during missing person search

Police in Smyrna say a missing person call at an apartment complex ended with the discovery of a body and an arrest.

According to the Smyrna Police Department, officers responded around 8:15 p.m. Wednesday to a missing person call at Park Valley Apartments, 4590 Valley Parkway. During the investigation, they found the body of a woman, police said.

Kingston Bradley, 18, of Smyrna, has been charged in connection with the investigation, the department said.

Police described it as an active investigation. They said evidence is still being collected and interviews are being conducted, and that they will provide updates as the case progresses.