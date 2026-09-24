Watch CBS News
Local News

Police charge Georgia teen after woman's body found during missing person search

By
Christopher Harris
Digital Producer, CBS News Atlanta
Christopher Harris is a digital content producer for CBS Atlanta and the South region.
Read Full Bio
Christopher Harris

/ CBS Atlanta

Add CBS News on Google

Police in Smyrna say a missing person call at an apartment complex ended with the discovery of a body and an arrest.

According to the Smyrna Police Department, officers responded around 8:15 p.m. Wednesday to a missing person call at Park Valley Apartments, 4590 Valley Parkway. During the investigation, they found the body of a woman, police said.

Kingston Bradley, 18, of Smyrna, has been charged in connection with the investigation, the department said.

Police described it as an active investigation. They said evidence is still being collected and interviews are being conducted, and that they will provide updates as the case progresses.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue