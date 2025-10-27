Shaquille O'Neal's custom Range Rover stolen during transport from Georgia to Louisiana, police say

A custom Range Rover belonging to NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal has gone missing in Georgia, and investigators are looking into whether a transport company's system was hacked.

According to the Lumpkin County Sheriff's Office, the high-value vehicle was fraudulently removed from a local business in the Dahlonega area on Monday, Oct. 20. Detectives say it was supposed to be delivered to Louisiana for O'Neal to use at a weekend LSU game, but never made it there.

Ahmad Abdelrahman, a spokesperson for Effortless Motors, the California-based shop that customized the $180,000 luxury SUV, said the company arranged transport through FirstLine Trucking LLC, which later claimed it had been hacked.

"We do all his cars. This time, we set up transport, and transport claimed they were hacked and don't know who picked up the vehicle," Abdelrahman told CBS News Atlanta. "It's been missing since Monday."

Shaq's Range Rover had reportedly passed through several hands before disappearing somewhere in the Atlanta area. Abdelrahman said multiple shops were involved in its transport, and police are investigating how the SUV was handed off.

"They claimed they were hacked and have no idea who picked up the car or where it's at," Abdelrahman said. "There are a couple suspects in mind, and they're doing their thing, but apparently they're still investigating."

Shaquille O'Neal's custom Range Rover pictured on the back of a tow truck. Photo courtesy Effortless Motors

The Lumpkin County Sheriff's Office confirmed that search warrants have been issued with the help of telecommunications and vehicle telematics providers in hopes of locating both the SUV and the suspects involved.

Abdelrahman said Effortless Motors and O'Neal are working closely with law enforcement, and the company has offered a $10,000 reward for any information leading to the vehicle's recovery.

The missing SUV had already undergone several customizations, including a fully redone interior with extended seating to fit the NBA champion's 7-foot-1 frame. Effortless Motors has previously worked on several of O'Neal's high-end vehicles, such as his Corvette Z06, TRX 1500 Apocalypse, 2025 Chevy 2500 ZR2, and his Escalade IQ. They've had a working relationship with him since 2023.

Abdelrahman noted that the business hasn't dealt with a situation like this and has never had any of the cars they've worked on stolen.

"We take the security and trust of our clients very seriously," Abdelrahman said. "This was a highly coordinated criminal act targeting the transport company's network. Police are saying this may be a part of a big operation ring that's been happening ... We're waiting for some updates."

The transport company involved, First Line Trucking LLC, based in Texas, reportedly did not disclose the alleged hack until after the vehicle was stolen. Authorities say they are also looking into the company's role. CBS News Atlanta reached out to FirstLine Trucking LLC for comment, but has not received a response.

Sheriff Stacy Jarrard encouraged anyone with information about suspicious vehicle transport activity in the Dahlonega or Atlanta areas between Oct. 20 and Oct. 22 to contact investigators or submit a confidential tip online.