Sen. Jon Ossoff endorses Jen Jordan for Georgia Supreme Court, joining Vice President Harris and major groups

U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff has officially endorsed Jen Jordan in the upcoming Georgia Supreme Court election, scheduled for May 19.

The endorsement from Ossoff, a prominent Democratic leader, builds on a wave of support for Jordan's campaign, which already includes former Vice President Kamala Harris and a diverse coalition of advocacy groups representing Georgians from across the state.

Ossoff's endorsement adds to growing support for Jordan, joining former Vice President Harris and a broad coalition of advocacy groups from across Georgia. AP Images

In a statement released Tuesday, Sen. Ossoff praised Jordan's record and commitment to civil liberties, saying, "Jen Jordan has an impressive record protecting Georgians' civil liberties under the law. As a Georgia Supreme Court justice, she will stand as a sentinel defending the rule of law and civil and human rights for all Georgians. Jen has my full support, and I encourage Georgians to vote early before Election Day on May 19."

Jen Jordan, a former state senator and attorney, expressed her gratitude for the endorsement, emphasizing her campaign's focus on fairness and integrity. "I am grateful for Senator Ossoff's support as my campaign continues to build a broad coalition focused on fairness, integrity, and equal justice under the law. This campaign is about ensuring every Georgian can trust that our courts will protect their rights, and I'm honored to have his endorsement," Jordan said.

The endorsement from Ossoff follows recent support from former Vice President Kamala Harris, who has also backed Jordan in the Supreme Court race.

In addition, Jordan's campaign has been endorsed by major organizations such as EMILYs List, Asian American Advocacy Fund, Reproductive Freedom for All, Georgia AFL-CIO, SEIU Workers United, Teamsters Local 528 & 728, Fair Fight Action, Georgia Conservation Voters, and Georgia Equality.

Jordan's growing list of endorsements underscores the significance of the Georgia Supreme Court election.

With early voting underway and Election Day approaching, the momentum behind her campaign continues to build as voters prepare to decide on the next justice for the state's highest court.