Semi-truck driver charged in deadly Georgia highway crash that killed 3 adults, 5 kids

By Christopher Harris

/ CBS Atlanta

A truck driver is facing multiple homicide charges after a fiery crash on Interstate 85 in Jackson County that left eight people dead, including five children, authorities said.

Investigators say 33-year-old Kane Hammock was driving a semi-truck too closely when he rear-ended a van Monday afternoon, causing it to burst into flames. The collision killed three adults and five children inside the van. 

Hammock has been charged with eight counts of second-degree vehicular homicide and second-degree vehicular feticide.

The crash also involved a vehicle operated by Furkids Animal Rescue and Shelters, which was transporting 37 cats to a partner shelter in Vermont. According to the organization, 35 cats have been accounted for. One cat remains hospitalized, and two are still missing.

Authorities say the crash remains under investigation.

