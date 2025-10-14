Seven killed in chain reaction crash on I-85 in Georgia after semi-truck slams into van

Seven people were killed Monday afternoon in a fiery highway crash when a semi-trailer truck rear-ended a van on Interstate 85, causing it to burst into flames, according to Georgia law enforcement officials.

The deadly collision happened in Jackson County, about 62 miles northeast of Atlanta. Investigators say the semi-trailer was following too closely behind a Dodge van when it slammed into the vehicle, killing all seven people inside.

Four other vehicles were involved in what officials described as a "chain reaction" crash following the initial impact.

So far, the victims' identities have not yet been released. Authorities are still contacting their families.

The Georgia State Patrol's Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team is leading the investigation into the crash.