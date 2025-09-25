Secoriea Turner murder trial: Atlanta community awaits verdict after five years

Closing arguments wrapped up Thursday in the murder trial of the man accused of killing 8-year-old Secoriea Turner, a case that has weighed heavily on Atlanta for the past five years.

Turner was shot and killed in July 2020, just days after an Atlanta police officer fatally shot Rayshard Brooks at a Wendy's in southwest Atlanta. She was riding in an SUV near the restaurant when demonstrators opened fire on the vehicle.

The Wendy's was later burned down, and the surrounding neighborhood has seen little change since. For many who live and work nearby, the tragedy still feels fresh.

Community watching Julian Conley trial closely

Business owners in the area say they've followed Julian Conley's trial closely, hoping the outcome will help them — and the community — continue to heal.

"It was unnecessary, like she was an 8-year-old. Like that's very silly. I couldn't imagine to be in her mom's shoes," said Monique Robinson, who opened 'N Da Bowl' Açaí and Smoothie Shop with her family three months ago. "I do hope that she can get justice."

Robinson said opening her shop was about more than business — it was about bringing healthy food options and new life to the neighborhood.

Just two doors down, DJ Effx has run his hair shop for more than two decades.

"I been in here 21 years, and I try to put as many smiles on people's faces as I can, you know? That's it," he said.

But residents and business owners say progress has been slow. Investment hasn't come as quickly as they hoped.

"I'm kind of sad that it took five years for them to go to trial," Robinson said. "It hasn't gotten better. I do feel like they forget about us."

Still, she and others remain hopeful that the legacies of Secoriea Turner and Rayshard Brooks will one day inspire change in the neighborhood.

"There's a lot of potential here," Robinson said. "But we can't do it alone. It takes a village to make it happen."

A verdict in Conley's trial could come as soon as Friday. Business owners say it won't bring them peace — but it may bring them closer to closure.