School news station helps Atlanta students build confidence and teamwork

Students at Drew Charter School are getting an early start in journalism through the school's student-run news station, WDCS, where elementary students write scripts, operate cameras, and anchor live broadcasts.

"Station WDCS, I like to call it my baby," said Joi Thrash, dean of students at Drew Charter Elementary School and the driving force behind the program.

Thrash serves as assistant principal, journalism teacher and mentor for the students who participate in the broadcasts. She said the program is about more than producing a polished show.

"To see the growth, to be able to pour into children … I will do this forever, touching the lives of children," Thrash said. "That is what I'm supposed to do."

Before the cameras begin rolling, students gather for editorial meetings where they discuss story ideas, practice articulation and learn communication skills.

"When I first joined, I was shy," student reporter Mela'Kai Weems said. "So, Ms. Thrash has helped me with that. And now I am confident in myself."

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When it is time for the broadcast, students manage the production themselves — from audio checks to operating cameras and monitors.

"We make sure the sound, the monitor, everything is working," one student said during the broadcast.

The students are so skilled that fifth grader Ryliegh stepped behind the CBS News Atlanta camera to help film the news story.

For many students, the newsroom has become a place where friendships grow alongside technical skills.

Anchors Ada and Nora have developed their own tradition before broadcasts.

"Every time that we go live together, since we're, like, a team, we always go over to her house and we dye our hair to match whatever we're talking about," said Nora Demarest, known on-air as "Gnarly Nora."

Students said the program also teaches teamwork and collaboration.

"I used to do things independently a lot," said Reyn Bernat, a member of the WDCS tech crew known as "Robotic Reyn." "But when I got here, I knew I might need some help sometimes."

Carter Jones, an anchor known as "Courageous Carter," said one of the best parts of the experience is building relationships with classmates.

"I think the most fun thing is being able to connect with different people," Jones said. "People that you don't know, even people that you do know. I think it strengthens your friendship with them."

For Thrash, the newsroom's mission extends beyond journalism.

"It's important that we build leaders, that we build good people," Thrash said as she became emotional discussing the students. "For me to be able to provide an opportunity to help them do that, it touches my heart. I love these babies, and I love what I do. And that's the biggest gift of it all."

At WDCS, students are learning that with preparation, teamwork and confidence, the show will always go on.