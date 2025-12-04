Sandy Springs police officer shoots armed person during assault investigation, officials say

A Sandy Springs police officer shot a person involved in an assault investigation after they pulled a gun on law enforcement on Thursday morning, authorities say.

The shooting happened shortly after 10:30 a.m. in the area of Roswell Road and Dunwoody Place.

According to the Sandy Springs Police Department, officers were sent to the area after reports of an assault.

When they started speaking to a person at the scene, authorities say the individual pulled a weapon on the officers. The officers fire shots, hitting the person at least once.

Medics rushed the individual to a local hospital. Officials have not released their identity or current condition. No officers were injured in the incident.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been asked to do an investigation into the shooting. It's the 76th shooting involving law enforcement and the second involving Sandy Springs police that the agency will investigate this year.