Salesforce bringing hundreds of new jobs to Atlanta with $15 million expansion to operations

Business software maker Salesforce Inc. is investing $15 million to expand its operations in Georgia, Gov. Brian Kemp announced on Tuesday.

The expansion is expected to create more than 250 new jobs in Fulton County by the end of 2028.

Currently, the company supports over 2,000 jobs across the Peach State, serving Georgia customers in financial services, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, logistics, and the public sector.

"Salesforce's decision to expand in the No. 1 state for business is the latest direct result of our unwavering commitment to fostering innovation and economic opportunity," Kem said in a statement.

Close-up of Salesforce logo on the exterior of an office building, San Francisco, California, August 20, 2024. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images) Smith Collection/Gado

A spokesperson for the company described Atlanta as a "cornerstone of Salesforce's growth story."

"This expansion reflects both our confidence in Atlanta's extraordinary talent and our commitment to building an inclusive, values-driven workplace that helps our customers, our employees, and our communities thrive," Salesforce site lead Tanya Counter said. "We're proud to continue growing here and deepening our investment in a city we call home."

The company's Atlanta branch operates out of Salesforce Tower, which is located on East Paces Ferry Road.

The Atlanta investment is the latest expansion by the massive tech company. In October, Salesforce announced it would be investing $15 billion into San Francisco's AI industry over five years. That investment includes a new AI Incubator Hub at its campus.