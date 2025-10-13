Salesforce will invest $15B to keep San Francisco as "world's AI capital"

On Monday, Salesforce announced it would be investing $15 billion into San Francisco's AI industry.

The company outlined its plans for the money and said the $15 billion would be invested over five years.

A new AI Incubator Hub at the Salesforce San Francisco campus

Workforce development

Training

Transforming companies into "Agentic Enterprises"

Salesforce describes Agentic Enterprises as companies where employees work alongside AI agents that do repetitive, mundane tasks in order to free them up for "higher-value work."

"This $15 billion investment reflects our deep commitment to our hometown — advancing AI innovation, creating jobs, and helping companies and our communities thrive in this incredible new era," CEO Marc Benioff said.

According to Salesforce, the incubator hub will give start-ups a hand in their development and the development of new AI applications.

The announcement comes a day before the beginning of Dreamforce, an annual tech conference, described as the world's largest AI event. This year, it will take place from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16.

"As we welcome nearly 50,000 people, and millions more online to Dreamforce, we're investing in the future of San Francisco and leading the next great technology transformation — where humans and AI work together to drive productivity, growth, and meaningful change," Benioff said.

It also comes on the heels of Benioff walking back comments that he would be for President Donald Trump sending the National Guard to San Francisco to help fight crime.

On Sunday, he said that his comments were more about the city's police shortage and added that he would donate $1 million to be used for larger hiring bonuses for police.