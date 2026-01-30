Rockdale County deputies asking for help identifying child whose skeletal remains were found in woods

Rockdale County deputies are asking the public for help in identifying a child whose remains were discovered last year.

Authorities say on Nov. 14, 2025, deputies responded to the woods near Honey Creek Road and Tucker Mill Road after a person found skeletal remains in the area.

Rockdale investigators are hoping someone can recognize this child, whose remains were found last year. Rockdale County Sheriff's Office

When deputies got to the scene, they confirmed that the bones were human. Investigators later determined that the remains belonged to a child who was 8 years old or younger.

Authorities created a forensic facial approximation of the child in hopes that someone may recognize them or provide them with any leads in the case.

At this time, the cause of the child's death remains under investigation.

If you have any information that could help with the case, call the Rockdale Sheriff's Office at (770) 278-8114.