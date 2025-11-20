Repeat offender back in jail after exposing himself on Atlanta woman's front porch, prosecutors say

A man who had previously been charged with dozens of counts of criminal trespassing is back in jail after prosecutors say he exposed himself and harassed an Atlanta woman at her home.

On Wednesday, a DeKalb County grand jury indicted 53-year-old Rodney Lee Stroud on two counts of aggravated stalking, public indecency, and peeping Tom.

Authorities say Stroud's latest arrest came after a homeowner called police on Sunday, reporting a suspicious person at her home on Memorial Drive in the city's Kirkwood neighborhood.

The woman told officers that she had heard someone banging on her door and saw Stroud on her surveillance cameras standing on her front porch, looking into her windows, and pleasuring himself.

The homeowner yelled from an upstairs window for Stroud to leave, telling him she had called the police. Officials say she recognized Stroud from other incidents in the neighborhood, including one with her in 2018.

Officers arrested Stroud on Tuesday. Jail records show that he has been arrested multiple times in the last 20 years on loitering and criminal trespass charges.

He currently remains in the DeKalb County Jail without bond and will appear before a judge on Jan. 6 for an arraignment hearing.