Renovated apartments help Atlantans aging out of foster care transition to adulthood without fear

Some young adults in Atlanta who are coming out of foster care are starting the new year with a new home.

Wellroot Family Services is almost done renovating an apartment building in East Lake that will house 20 people aging out of the foster care system.

They'll live there rent-free.

Anwar Hogan lives in Wellroot Family Services' young adult transitional housing in Atlanta.

"I grew up in Atlanta. Born and raised. My father passed away when I was 13, and three months later my brother passed away. It took a toll on me," Hogan said. That heavy toll is one of the reasons he ended up in foster care.

"A lot of financial struggle. My mom at the time, she didn't have a job," he said. "We had a 30-day eviction notice on our door. We were trying to figure out where to go and anything to keep a roof over our head. So I ended up in foster care,"

After he aged out of the foster care system, Hogan wasn't sure about his future.

"I just wanted to have a home. It was overwhelming," he said.

That's until the DeKalb County School District connected him with Wellroot.

Every year, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, 700 young adults in Georgia age out of foster care. One in six ends up homeless.

"Being 18, you kind of are spreading your wings to fly, but you also need support. You need to be able to go back home to be able to check in with your parents, and young people that we work with don't necessarily have that," Wellroot Family Services President Allison Ashe said.

The faith-centered organization is deeply rooted in the United Methodist Church. Wellroot was founded in 1871 as an orphanage for children orphaned because of the Civil War. It has since expanded to help young adults — men and women 18 to 21 — aging out of foster care.

"These people impacted my life, telling me I could do it. It felt good," Hogan.

Right now, 11 young adults live on the campus for free, and that number is about to double.

This transitional housing campus is getting more apartments — and a larger community center.

"It's not just a place they do their laundry, but they actually learn to do their own laundry," Ashe said. "It'll be a great place to prepare food for the holidays and things of that nature, but it's also a place where they can learn to cook."

They also help with tutoring.

"My first three weeks here, I got my GED. I locked in. The next week, I got a job working at the airport. I was grinding. I'm in grind mode," Hogan said.

And with room to house 30 people, more young adults, like Hogan, can feel confident about their future.

"I feel passionate about what I'm doing. I feel supported," Hogan said.

A type of support hundreds of young adults leaving Georgia's foster care system need every year.

The new apartments will be ready on Jan. 28.