"Love & Hip Hop's" Sidney Starr denied bond in Fulton County child sex assault case

Reality TV personality Sidney "Starr" Favors will remain in jail without bond after a Fulton County judge ruled Tuesday that she could pose a flight risk and a danger to others if released.

The judge also found that Favors' large social media presence could create a risk of witness intimidation or interference in the case.

Favors, 37, faces felony charges of sexual battery against a child under 16, aggravated child molestation and sodomy, according to Fulton County Jail records obtained by CBS News Atlanta.

Prosecutors said the charges stem from an Aug. 2 encounter at an Embassy Suites hotel on International Boulevard in Hapeville. Police responded after the family of a 13-year-old reported the alleged assault, according to details presented during Tuesday's hearing.

CBS News Atlanta

Favors' attorneys asked the court to grant bond, arguing that she has no criminal history beyond traffic violations and has never failed to appear in court. They said she cooperated with Hapeville police and gave consistent statements during the investigation.

The defense also said Favors has lived in Chicago her entire life and resides with her mother. Although most of her family and friends live in the Midwest, her attorneys said she has friends and extended family in Georgia.

Prosecutors argued that those limited local connections made Favors a flight risk. They also cited the seriousness of the allegations and said her television career and social media following could allow her to make statements that reach the child or his family. Starr was a supporting cast member on season nine of "Love & Hip Hop: New York" from 2018–2019.

In a statement read in court, the child's mother said her son has experienced emotional and psychological harm and is undergoing intensive therapy. She asked the judge to deny bond or impose strict no-contact and monitoring requirements if Favors were released.

The judge agreed with prosecutors and ordered Favors to remain in custody without bond.