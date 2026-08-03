"Love and Hip Hop" star Sidney Favors arrested for alleged sexual assault of a child, police say

"Love and Hip Hop" star Sidney Favors has been charged with multiple felonies after Hapeville police arrested the 37-year-old on Sun. Aug. 2,2026.

Favors will face charges brought directly from the Fulton County District Attorney's Office.

This past Sunday, Hapeville police officers responded to an incident at the Embassy Suites on 3450 International Blvd.

As a result of the investigation, Favors was arrested and charged with multiple felony offenses related to an alleged sexual assault involving a juvenile.

According to jail records, Favors has been charged with "sexual battery against a child under 16, aggravated child molestation, and sodomy."

Favors was transported to the Fulton County Jail and remains in custody.

Because the case involves a juvenile, Hapeville police says it will release no additional information for now.

Police told CBS News Atlanta that additional inquiries regarding the case should be directed to Fulton County District Attorney's office.