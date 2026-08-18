Sidney "Starr" Favors faces multiple felony charges in Fulton County; court hearings set for Aug. 25

Reality TV's Sidney "Starr" Favors is scheduled for two court hearings on Aug. 25, according to court records.

Favors, 37, will appear first for a preliminary hearing in Magistrate Court at 9 a.m. in room 1B, followed by a bond hearing at 9:30 a.m. in Superior Court before Judge Cox.

A mugshot of reality TV's Sidney Starr. Fulton County Sheriff's Office

The charges stem from an incident on Aug. 2, when Hapeville police responded to the Embassy Suites at 3450 International Blvd.

After their investigation, officers arrested Favors, who now faces multiple felony charges brought directly by the Fulton County District Attorney's Office.

According to jail records, Favors has been charged with sexual battery against a child under 16, aggravated child molestation, and sodomy.

Favors was transported to the Fulton County Jail, where she remains in custody.

Because the case involves a juvenile, Hapeville police say no additional information will be released at this time.