"Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Porsha Williams recounts heated Delta flight dispute in police bodycam video

Newly released police bodycam video shows "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Porsha Williams describing a heated dispute aboard a Delta Air Lines flight. Williams' trip back from BravoCon ended with law enforcement meeting her plane at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Police arrived around 9:20 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 16, at a gate area on Spine Road after receiving a report of an altercation on an inbound flight from Las Vegas. Officers approached the two women involved, including Williams, and interviewed them separately, according to an Atlanta Police Department incident report. The department stated that both passengers "may have been involved in a verbal dispute that reportedly escalated into a physical dispute" before the aircraft left the runway.

Bodycam footage released by police shows Williams telling officers that she and another woman in first class got into an argument before takeoff in Las Vegas. Williams said she was watching Instagram videos on her phone when the woman seated beside her complained about the volume.

"People were still boarding," Williams said in the video. "She tried to cut her phone on record, and she drops her phone on the floor. She's like, 'You hit me. Oh, my God, you hit me.' And I'm like, what's happening?" She started cursing at me. Flight attendants had to restrain her and move her to the next chair."

Williams told police nothing physical happened on her end, describing the incident as "just verbal."

However, the other passenger, a 70-year-old woman, provided officers with a sharply different account. She said Williams had been playing videos "full blast" for about 25 minutes before she asked if the volume would continue for the entire flight.

"She said, 'Do you like it?' I said no," the woman told officers. "The next thing you know, there was a fingernail so close to my eye I thought I was going to be physically attacked. She had her hands in my face, screaming, calling me crazy."

The woman told police she pulled out her phone to record what was happening because she "felt unsafe," but said Williams slapped the device from her hand, sending it "flying down the airplane." She said a flight attendant saw it happen.

"I'm 70 years old," she said. "I'm afraid she's going to have me killed."

Delta Air Lines confirmed the incident occurred aboard Flight 591. A spokesperson said cabin crews spoke with the two passengers during the flight, which continued to Atlanta and landed without further issue. Delta deferred additional questions to law enforcement.

Atlanta police said they gathered statements from both passengers and forwarded them to the FBI, which has jurisdiction over in-flight incidents. In a statement, FBI Atlanta said it is aware of the case but has not determined whether federal charges will apply.

No arrests were made, and no additional injuries were reported.