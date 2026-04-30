Atlanta airport asking public for help in search for employee's missing teenage son

Officials at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and police are asking for help in the search for a teenager who has been missing for over a day.

Authorities say 16-year-old Benjamin Braithwaite was last seen at his home in the Regency Trace neighborhood around 9:30 p.m. on Monday.

Benjamin Braithwaite has been missing since Monday night. Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport

In a post on X, Atlanta airport officials say that Braithwaite is the son of "a valued member of our airport community."

"We are asking our airport community to come together and support one of our own," the post reads in part.

Braithwaite is described as 6 feet 5 inches tall with a weight of 175 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

The teen was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black joggers, and Nike running shoes.

If you have seen Braithwaite or have any information on where the teenager could be, call 911 or the Atlanta Police Department's Special Victims Unit at (404) 546-4260.