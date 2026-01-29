Rabun County man arrested for shooting at power crews after ice storm, sheriff says

A Georgia man is under arrest after he reportedly threatened and shot at crews attempting to restore power after the recent ice storm.

The Rabun County Sheriff's Office said they received a call on Tuesday after the shooting around Bluebird Lane and Old Highway 441 in Lakemont.

Rabun County, one of the North Georgia counties hit the hardest by the weekend's storm, saw thousands of customers without power days.

When they got to the scene, deputies searched for the man accused of firing the shots. Bobby Allen Mashburn, 56, was found and taken into custody without further incident. Officials say they seized a firearm in connection with the incident.

"Threats or acts of violence toward utility workers or anyone performing essential services will not be tolerated in Rabun County," Sheriff Mark Gerrells said. "These individuals are working to restore services and keep our community safe, and actions that place them in danger are taken very seriously."

Mashburn is charged with one count of reckless conduct, two counts of terroristic threats, and two counts of aggravated assault.