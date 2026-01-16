Program places Atlanta police officers in neighborhoods they patrol to reduce crime

In several metro Atlanta neighborhoods, residents say safety feels closer to home as police officers move into the communities they serve.

Safer and connected is how neighbors describe areas participating in the Atlanta Police Foundation's Secure Neighborhoods Program. It's an initiative created to reduce crime by placing officers directly in the neighborhoods they patrol.

Officer Rodney McIntyre recently moved into the Carey Park community through the program, becoming both a protector and a neighbor.

"It's kind of surreal," McIntyre said about living where he works. "They gave me $75,000, which is unheard of, which was a blessing."

McIntyre has worked in law enforcement for more than 10 years. He moved from Miami, Florida, not long ago. When he's off duty from the Atlanta Police Department, McIntyre said he keeps things simple, watching TV and cooking.

"I cook a lot. If you're looking for some good ox tails, you know, some nice, boiled peanuts, I've got you," he said jokingly.

Across the street from Officer McIntyre, resident Mikayla Leverette said knowing a police officer lives nearby gives her peace of mind, especially when it comes to her children's safety.

"I feel like he's an asset to our community, especially living right across the street," Leverette said. "It's nice to have that extra set of security."

Leverette, who moved into the neighborhood in May of 2025, said she's noticed changes in traffic behavior since McIntyre moved into the community.

"I feel like they're more cautious because they see his car out there on the corner," she said. "They actually stop at the stop sign now, which makes it safer for all of the kids in the neighborhood."

She added that the difference is especially noticeable when children are getting off the school bus.

"I also feel like it's safer, especially with me having kids as well," Leverette said.

The Atlanta Police Foundation says these everyday changes reflect broader success. Leaders say crime is down 30 percent in Vine City since the first officers moved into the neighborhood through the program in 2016. Overall, crime dropped about 10 percent after the first year an officer moved into the designated neighborhoods.

Nikki Glanton, vice president of communications & public affairs for the Atlanta Police Foundation, said the Secure Neighborhoods Program focuses heavily on new home construction. For years, the foundation has partnered with local builders to construct and sell homes to qualified Atlanta police officers in neighborhoods such as English Avenue and Vine City.

The goal, Glanton said, is to strengthen relationships between officers and residents while reducing crime.

Officers who participate must commit to serving and engaging in community activities at least 10 hours per month. Many of them spend that time mentoring young people or supporting neighborhood initiatives.

McIntyre said living in Carey Park allows him to support the community even when he's off duty and spends a lot of time engaging with them.

"I put myself out there a lot," he said.

McIntyre said his home was about $100,000 cheaper through the program.

Atlanta Police Foundation officials said nearly 50 officers have participated since it launched nearly a decade ago, a number the foundation hopes will continue to grow as more neighborhoods see the impact firsthand.