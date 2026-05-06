Postal worker murder in DeKalb County now a federal death penalty-eligible case, prosecutors say

Federal prosecutors have charged a Decatur man with the murder of a U.S. Postal Service letter carrier who was shot and killed while delivering mail in DeKalb County earlier this year, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Georgia.

Prosecutors announced Wednesday that 24-year-old Nahjel Malik Williams has been indicted on charges of first-degree murder of a federal employee and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence in connection with the death of postal worker Dequavious Graves.

Authorities said Graves was working his mail route in Decatur on Feb. 12, 2026, when Williams allegedly shot and killed him in what federal prosecutors described as a "premeditated act."

"The murder of Dequavious Graves, a letter carrier dedicated to his public duty, friends, and family, was a senseless crime and a horrible tragedy," U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg said in a statement. "Letter carriers play an important role in our community, and anyone who harms them as they perform their work will be brought to justice in federal court."

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service said protecting postal workers remains one of its core missions.

"With these charges we hope to bring forth a sense of justice for Mr. Graves and his family as they continue to move forward in the wake of this senseless tragedy," said Rodney M. Hopkins, inspector in charge of the agency's Atlanta Division.

Federal prosecutors said Williams was already wanted on a warrant tied to a separate, unrelated murder case in Atlanta dating back to August 2024 at the time of Graves' killing.

According to prosecutors, both federal charges carry the possibility of life in prison or the death penalty. Officials said the U.S. Attorney General will ultimately decide whether federal prosecutors seek capital punishment in the case.

Williams remains in local custody and is expected to be arraigned in federal court at a later date.

The case is being investigated by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service with assistance from the Atlanta Police Department, Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the DeKalb County Police Department and the U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General.

Federal officials emphasized that an indictment is only an accusation and that Williams is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.