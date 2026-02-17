$250,000 reward offered in slaying of metro Atlanta man killed while delivering mail, officials say

Watch CBS News
Dan Raby
The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $250,000 for help identifying a gunman or gunmen who killed a letter carrier while he was delivering mail.

Dequavious Graves, 31, was shot and killed around 7 p.m. on Feb. 12 on the 2700 block of Oxford Drive in Decatur, officials said.

While details about the shooting remain limited, authorities say the suspect or suspects "should be considered armed and dangerous."

In a statement, U.S. Postal Inspector Breslin Steverson said the agency was "deeply saddened" by the killing of Graves. 

"We will work tirelessly with our law enforcement partners to bring those responsible for this crime to justice," Steverson said.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 877-876-2455 or use the agency's evidence submission portal.

The investigation remains ongoing.

