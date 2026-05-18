Police release bodycam video of arrest in deadly Atlanta Beltline stabbing

New video shows the moment authorities arrested the man accused of stabbing a woman to death on Atlanta's popular Beltline last week

The footage, released by the Atlanta Police Department, shows officers approaching 21-year-old Jahmare Brown with guns drawn.

When officers encountered Brown a short time after the stabbing, he was riding the bicycle investigators say he used to flee the scene.

Brown was booked into the Fulton County Jail and is being held on charges including murder, aggravated assault, aggravated battery and possession of a knife during the commission of a felony.

Authorities have not publicly disclosed a motive, but investigators previously said Brown may have been experiencing a mental health crisis when he allegedly stabbed 23-year-old Alyssa Paige on the popular Atlanta trail last Thursday.

Investigators also believe Brown assaulted a postal worker with a rock on Plasters Avenue before encountering Paige.

Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum told CBS News Atlanta last week that residents should continue to expect a strong police presence along the Beltline.

"The Beltline is a thriving thoroughfare of our city," Schierbaum said. "Thousands of people on the Beltline every day. It is a very safe place to be."