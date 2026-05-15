Victim, suspect identified in deadly stabbing on the Atlanta Beltline

Authorities have identified the woman killed in Thursday's stabbing on the Atlanta Beltline and the man accused of the violence.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner confirmed with CBS News Atlanta that the victim is 23-year-old Alyssa Page.

Officials say Page was stabbed multiple times around noon on the popular Atlanta trail near the 1700 block of Flanger Avenue NE.

After officers found Page, medics rushed her to Grady Memorial Hospital. She later died from her wounds.

The stabbing started a citywide manhunt, which ended on Thursday night with the arrest of 21-year-old Jahmare Brown. Investigators say that before the deadly act of violence, Brown assaulted a postal worker with a rock on the 400 block of Plasters Avenue.

The bicycle police say Jahmare Brown used to get away from the scene of the deadly stabbing on the Beltline sat riderless near where he was arrested. CBS News Atlanta

Brown is now in custody at the Fulton County Jail, charged with murder, aggravated assault, aggravated battery, and possession of a knife during the commission of a felony.

Authorities have not released any possible motive for the violence, but said that Brown may have been suffering from a mental health crisis.

Jail records show previous criminal history

Records from the Fulton County Jail show a man with the same full name, height, and weight as the suspect had been arrested multiple times in the past two years.

On January 27, 2025, Brown was arrested by the Georgia State University Police Department and charged with loitering and prowling, disorderly conduct, giving false information to law enforcement, and the wilful obstruction. He was released on bond two days later.

In October of that year, deputies with the Fulton County Sheriff's Office arrested Brown for allegedly failing to appear for the previous charges. He was let out for time served.

Brown's next arrest came on Jan. 19, 2026, by MARTA police on a battery charge. In the charging document, officially allege he attacked a woman, "intentionally causing a bloody gash" and "visible bodily harm." He served around two months in jail and was ordered to attend anger management classes and undergo a mental health evaluation.

He is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Friday morning.