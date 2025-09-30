Georgia pharmacists bracing for price spike on some drugs as new tariffs go into effect

Starting on Wednesday, President Trump's import taxes on some brand-name drugs go into effect, meaning the price of medications could double.

The tariff is one of the ways the president is hoping to move pharmaceutical production from overseas to the United States.

In Clarkston, the men and women who work at Global Pharmacy try to keep medication affordable for the many refugee families who live in the area, but the longtime manager of the business says everyone from Big Pharma to customers will feel the tariff's effects.

Suleman Daya has served one of the most diverse communities in the country for more than 20 years.

"Refugees come from all over the world. So initially, the Eastern Europeans came in. The Bosnians, the Iraqis, the Kurds, and lately the Afghans, the Myanmar, the Congolese, people from Uganda," Daya said.

Suleman Daya has been a pharmacist in Cartersville for decades and worries about the high prices that might come with the new tariffs. CBS News Atlanta

He said many of Global Pharmacy's customers are starting a new life, and they often need help buying medicine.

"Whether they're working at the chicken factory or the airport, they're not getting paid that much," he said.

He expects costs at the pharmacy to climb once the import taxes are in effect. It's a cost that's expected to impact the companies that make the drugs as much as the people who sell and buy them.

"I think it's going to affect many of the manufacturers in the United States because the raw material comes from abroad," Daya said.

The manufacturer's costs trickle down to pharmacists and their customers.

"It will affect my wallet," customer Allauddin Babwani said. The medicines he takes are essential. "Somatostatin for my heart, I take for diabetic medicine. It's all life-saving."

Daya says the prices are a lot for people who may make a few hundred dollars a week, but he'll keep helping his customers find ways to save so they can continue getting the treatments they need.

Generic medications, which are generally more affordable, are exempt from the import tax. Pharmaceutical companies that plan to build or are already building manufacturing facilities in the United States are also exempt.

If you think you need help paying for your prescription drugs, the Georgia Drug Card, a free prescription assistance program, is available to all of the state's residents. Some charities that are drug manufacturers also offer help paying for prescription drugs.