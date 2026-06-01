Person charged after man's body discovered in closed Cobb County Kroger, police say

Cobb County police say they've charged someone in connection with the death of a man whose body was discovered in a long-closed Kroger in May.

Authorities say Micah Deangelo Garner is charged with concealing a death and is being held in the Cobb County Adult Detention Center without bond.

Officials say the body was found on May 21 by a maintenance worker who was checking on a possible water leak in the building on the 3300 block of Cobb Parkway SE.

The Kroger has been closed since 2024.

Last week, investigators identified the man as 43-year-old James Connell. The cause of Connell's death has not been released, but investigators say they suspect foul play.

Jail records show that Garner has been in custody for 22 days on charges of loiter prowl and giving a false name, address, or birthdate to a law enforcement officer.

The investigation remains ongoing. Officials are asking anyone who may have information regarding the case to call the Cobb County Police Department Major Crimes Unit at (770) 499-3945.