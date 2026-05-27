Police identify man found dead in closed Cobb Kroger, foul play suspected

Cobb County police now know the identity of a man found dead in a shut-down Kroger last week.

On Wednesday, authorities identified the deceased man as 43-year-old James Connell and said that they had notified his next of kin.

Connell's body was discovered by a maintenance worker on May 21 in the building on the 3300 block of Cobb Parkway SE. The worker had been sent to the former Kroger to check for a possible water leak.

Officials say the grocery store had been closed since 2024.

The cause of Connell's death has not been released, but investigators say they suspect foul play.

The investigation remains ongoing. Officials are asking anyone who may have information regarding the case to call the Cobb County Police Department Major Crimes Unit at (770) 499-3945.