Outkast celebrating 25 years of "Stankonia" with free party at Atlanta's iconic Cascade skating rink

Outkast fans and skate lovers alike are invited to celebrate 25 years since the release of "Stankonia" at Atlanta's Cascade skating rink on Oct. 30, from 7 p.m. to midnight.

The free event will feature special guests, DJs, prizes, and more, the duo revealed on their Instagram page.

The event is free but only open to skaters 21 or older. You can RSVP here.

Outkast is also commemorating the anniversary by giving back to the community with a "So Fresh, So Green" electronics drive with recycling center Live Thrive. That event will be held from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 29, at Headland Delowe Shopping Center.

Big Boi and Andre 3000 of Outkast perform onstage at 2016 ONE Musicfest at Lakewood Amphitheatre on September 10, 2016, in Atlanta. Paras Griffin / Getty Images

25 years of Outkast's "Stankonia"

The album won three Grammys - Best Rap Album, Song of the Year for "Ms. Jackson," and Album of the Year.

Formed by East Point natives Andre "Andre 3000" Benjamin and Antwan "Big Boi" Patton, Outkast is renowned for redefining Southern hip-hop and helping put Atlanta's music scene on the map. It helped create the term, "ATLien"- just like their 1996 album of the same name.

With its innovative blend of jazz, funk, and soul, the sound has always been ahead of its time, inspiring artists like Tyler, the Creator, Kendrick Lamar, and many others.

On Nov. 8, 2025, the group will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.