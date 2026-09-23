Ossoff, Collins trade words over Republican lawmaker's former aide ahead of midterm election

Georgia Sen. Jon Ossoff and Rep. Mike Collins are in a battle of words over the Republican lawmaker's former aide.

On Tuesday, Ossoff held a press conference in Atlanta, criticizing his opponent over what he described as "extensive ties to white nationalism and neo-Nazi ideology."

Next to Ossoff during the conference were transcripts that he said were between Kip Talley, Collins' former chief of staff, and a group that included white nationalists Nick Fuentes and Richard Spencer.

In the chats, originally reported by Slate in May, Talley discussed efforts to get Charles Johnson out of custody. Johnson, who Ossoff described as a "white nationalist" and "prominent Holocaust denier," was in federal custody for contempt of court from November 2025 to February 2026.

Ossoff called for Collins to release all communications between Talley and the group in full, asking for any text messages, email, or phone call between the lawmaker's senior staff and officials with the FBI or Department of Justice.

"Georgia voters deserve to see in full the record of the congressman's office intervening on behalf of a Holocaust denier," Ossoff said.

The Georgia race between Sen. Jon Ossoff and Rep. Mike Collins is seen as a must win for Democrats if they are to have any path toward retaking the Senate in November. Ben Hendren/Bloomberg via Getty Images and Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Collins' campaign responded to the Ossoff press conference by emphasizing that Talley is no longer employed or affiliated with the Georgia congressman.

"While Rep. Collins continues to condemn antisemitism and hate from all sources, Jon Ossoff has yet to condemn his own allies like Hasan Piker, who said 'America deserved 9/11' and radical communist Abdul El-Sayed," Collins campaign spokesperson Meyer Siegfried said in a statement.

The Collins campaign's statement refers to Piker, a popular left-wing activist and streamer whose statements have led to controversy in the past. While Piker has since apologized for his comments on 9/11, his arguments around Zionism and Israel have drawn accusations of antisemitism, claims that he has denied.

El-Sayed is the Democratic candidate for one of Michigan's U.S. Senate seats and has campaigned with Piker in the past.

A Georgia race in the national spotlight

Ossoff, the only Senate Democrat running for reelection in a state that President Trump won two years ago, is attempting to keep his seat in a race that has drawn national attention.

The Democratic Party believes the Georgia senator's reelection is critical for them as they try to reclaim a Senate majority. Currently, there are 53 Republicans in the Senate to the Democrats' 45, though there are two Independents who also caucus with the Democrats.

Collins himself has called the race against Ossoff "challenging." The incumbent senator has a fundraising advantage, reporting raising $20 million from more than 470,000 donations in a single quarter. In the same time period, Collins raised $2.1 million.

Ossoff has made Mr. Trump a focal point of his campaign, blasting him as a "national embarrassment" who is using the presidency to enrich himself and his family. He has also criticized Collins for allegedly misusing taxpayer funds for and ethics investigations.

Collins has described Ossoff as an "out-of-touch, far-left liberal," and he has criticized him as "weak" and "woke."

With just weeks left before the Nov. 3 general election, both candidates are attempting to get their base engaged. Earlier this month, Collins received the endorsement of Gov. Brian Kemp. He had already received the endorsement of Mr. Trump during the primary runoff election. Ossoff announced that he will be campaigning with former Vice President Kamala Harris ahead of the election.

The Cook Political Report and the University of Virginia's Center for Politics have both recently rated the Georgia Senate race as likely Democrat. Polling from YouGov, Quantus Insights and Rasmussen Reports in the last few weeks has found Ossoff with a lead of 10, four, and nine respectively.