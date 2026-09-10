Kamala Harris to campaign with Jon Ossoff at metro Atlanta fundraising event days before midterms

Former Vice President Kamala Harris is set to come to metro Atlanta to campaign for Sen. Jon Ossoff days before the pivotal midterm election.

The Fulton County Democratic Party announced that Harris will be the keynote speaker at its annual fundraising dinner on Oct. 30.

"Because Fulton County holds a unique position in Georgia politics, our Fulton Forward Dinner focuses on the future: stronger grassroots organizing, greater volunteer involvement, more local participation, and infrastructure that facilitates political participation beyond any one election cycle," the event description reads.

In a short statement, Ossoff's campaign confirmed that the senator would campaign with Harris at the event.

"Senator Ossoff is grateful for Vice President Harris' help and support in his re-election campaign," the statement read.

Details about the event's location have not been shared at this time. Tickets to the fundraiser range from $200 to $25,000.

Former Vice President Kamala Harris, a potential future presidential candidate, attends the National Action Network (NAN) annual convention on April 10, 2026, in New York City. Spencer Platt / Getty Images

Harris' visit to Georgia comes as Ossoff attempts to fend off a challenge by Republican Rep. Mike Collins, who won a crowded primary and tricky runoff election to become the GOP's nominee.

While Georgia used to be considered an easy win for the Republicans, the last decade has seen the state shift to the left when it comes to national political figures, with Ossoff and Sen. Raphael Warnock both winning runoff victories in 2021. However, close attention is being paid to this race, since Ossoff is the only Democrat seeking reelection in a state President Trump won in 2024.

Ossoff has targeted his Republican rival's connection with Mr. Trump, hoping to turn Collins' status a staunch ally of the president into a negative. He's also criticized Collins for various controversies regarding ethics investigation and alignment to extremist beliefs.

Collins has cast Ossoff as a Washington lawmaker out of touch with Georgia values, and pitched himself as a supporter of the president's goals who can make progress by finding common ground with the other side of the political spectrum.

The Cook Political Report has rated the Georgia Senate race as leaning Democrat, while the University of Virginia's Center for Politics rates the race as likely Democrat.